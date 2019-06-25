The corporation that owns the Beta Theta Pi house sued the school in federal court on Friday, accusing Penn State of scapegoating it for the university's wider drinking and partying culture.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man killed trying to force way into home
- Woman taunts McDonald's employee for sleeping at work; turns out there's more to the story
- Undercover officers may be getting drunk on the job, Target 11 discovers
- VIDEO: Common drugs linked to dementia
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Penn State banned the chapter in March 2017, after the death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza of Lebanon, New Jersey.
The fraternity corporation says university officials didn't follow proper procedures in banning Beta Theta Pi.
About two dozen members of the fraternity were charged criminally, with most resolved with guilty pleas to alcohol or hazing charges, or entry into a diversion program.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}