The Supreme Court's Disciplinary Board this week recommended that Frank Fina lose his license for a year and a day.
Related Headlines
The opinion says Fina's actions undermined public trust and he hasn't shown remorse.
Fina lawyer Dennis McAndrews says the findings contradict previous conclusions he says cleared Fina.
TRENDING NOW:
- National Doughnut Day 2019: Here's where to get free doughnuts
- Man arrested for allegedly killing estranged wife 2 years ago
- Alligator captured in Pittsburgh neighborhood
- VIDEO: Woman accused of leaving 3 young kids on side of major Pittsburgh-area road
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
At issue is how Fina handled testimony by Penn State's former general counsel, Cynthia Baldwin.
The board says Fina violated an ethical rule that prosecutors can't turn defense witness lawyers into witnesses against former clients.
Fina helped prosecute the case against the former Penn State football coach. Sandusky was convicted of child molestation in 2012.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}