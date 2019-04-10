The unusual joint session Wednesday will bring together the House and the Senate for prayers and speeches about the Oct. 27 shooting at the Tree of Life.

Governor Tom Wolf will also attend. He released a statement saying:

“For Frances and I, the profound tragedy of the Tree of Life shooting continues to weigh heavily on our minds and souls, even these months later. But we continue to be inspired by the ways in which the people of Pittsburgh came and stood together in the face of hatred and violence. We owe a debt of gratitude to all those who chose love over hate. A dark and despicable act inspired thousands to reach out and find ways to lift up their grieving and terrified neighbors. There were too many inspiring moments and acts of kindness to count.

“We must continue to work together to combat hatred and promote kindness. We must continue to reject antisemitism, white nationalism and any kind of bigotry. We must continue to be a Commonwealth that welcomes people, no matter where they come from. We must continue to put politics aside and work together to make sure we protect the people of Pennsylvania.

“I thank the House and the Senate for coming together today to honor these victims. While solving these challenges will not be easy, the work is essential for our Commonwealth to truly reflect our values.”