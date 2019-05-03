Longtime married couple dies within minutes of each other

Clair "Cos" Vance had made daily visits to a care center where his 70-year-old wife, Jeanne, lived because of mobility and medical issues. But those visits stopped last week when he developed a flu-like illness and was hospitalized.
Erie couple dies within minutes of each other https://t.co/ve42cGW875 pic.twitter.com/zchAdKFAgI— GoErie (@GoErie) May 2, 2019
As his condition worsened, Jeanne spoke with her 75-year-old husband on the phone. She last spoke to him minutes before he died Sunday night.
One of the couple's daughters was with her father when he died. She asked her aunts to go to the care center and tell her mother of his death.
But when they arrived, they found Jeanne Vance dead in her room.
The couple will be buried together Friday.
