Man convicted in death of pedestrian jogging with dog

The Tribune-Review reports that Westmoreland County jurors deliberated for about three hours Friday before convicting 31-year-old Matthew Ramsay of murder, vehicular homicide and driving under the influence of a controlled substance. He was acquitted of vehicular homicide while intoxicated and a lesser DUI count.
Prosecutors said Ramsay deliberately veered his car across traffic and struck 49-year-old Joseph Cummins, then fled the scene. Jurors heard a recorded police interrogation in which he denied he knew that he hit Cummins.
Defense attorney Jim Robinson argued there was no evidence Ramsay had consumed drugs beyond a daily methadone dose.
