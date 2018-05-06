  • Man dies after car crashes into lake

    HOWARD, Pa. - Authorities say a man died after crashing his vehicle into a lake at a state park in central Pennsylvania.

    State police at Rockview say the car went out of control shortly before 9:30 p.m. Friday near a boat launch in Liberty Township at Bald Eagle State Park.

    Police said 19-year-old Aleksey Bogdanets of Belleville was trapped in his vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Emergency dispatchers in Centre County said the vehicle was seen in the water at about 9:20 p.m. but was no longer visible three minutes later.

    Divers responded to the scene to search for the victim's body. The county coroner said Bogdanets died of drowning and his death was ruled accidental.

     

     

