Man fleeing from Pa. officers ran over, killed by bulldozer

State police say an employee with the Pennsylvania Game Commission was operating the bulldozer on game lands in Penn Township Monday morning when he saw a car parking in a field.
Bernville police were called to the scene, and two men fled on foot as officers arrived. One man was captured and taken into custody, and the other man escaped.
State police located the second man in thick underbrush using a helicopter and instructed the bulldozer to go to the man's location. The man was found dead underneath the back of the vehicle shortly afterward.
The first man is facing charges of drug possession and trespassing. Police have not identified the man killed.
