  • Man wanted in Pittsburgh slaying caught in Denver

    Updated:
    PITTSBURGH (AP) - Federal marshals in Denver have captured a man wanted in a deadly Memorial Day weekend shooting in Pittsburgh.

    Authorities took Jalaspian Charles into custody without incident on Monday.

    Charles is charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault and other counts stemming from a May 27 shooting in Pittsburgh's Hill District which left a 34-year-old man dead and a 15-year-old injured.

    Charles remains held pending an extradition hearing. It is not known if he has a lawyer.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories