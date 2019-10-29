Authorities took Jalaspian Charles into custody without incident on Monday.
Charles is charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault and other counts stemming from a May 27 shooting in Pittsburgh's Hill District which left a 34-year-old man dead and a 15-year-old injured.
Charles remains held pending an extradition hearing. It is not known if he has a lawyer.
