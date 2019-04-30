The Tribune-Review reports that Thomas Wells was arraigned Monday on two counts of abuse of a corpse and a criminal mischief charge.
McKeesport police say the 33-year-old Pittsburgh man had been staying with his mother for a brief time before she asked him to leave last September.
The mother told police in February that a relative told her Wells had flushed her parents' ashes before he left. The ashes were kept in a box in the mother's bedroom.
Authorities say Wells told his mother he had not flushed the ashes down a toilet.
But the mother says Wells later said he would flush her remains after she dies.
