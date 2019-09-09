  • Mine safety grants totaling $400K awarded to 5 recipients

    CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Five grants totaling $400,000 have been awarded to help prevent unsafe working conditions in and around U.S. mines.

    The U.S. Labor Department's Mine Safety and Health Administration announced the funding through its Brookwood-Sago grant program. The program was established in 2006 in honor of 25 miners who died in 2001 in Brookwood, Alabama, at the Jim Walter Resources No. 5 mine and in 2006 in Buckhannon, West Virginia, at the Sago Mine.

    The grant recipients include Hutchinson Community College in Hutchinson, Kansas; Penn State University in University Park, Pennsylvania; the United Mine Workers of America Career Centers Inc. in Prosperity, Pennsylvania; the University of Arizona in Tucson; and West Virginia University Research Corp. in Morgantown.

