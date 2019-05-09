No prison after baby dies from drug-laced breast milk

Under terms of a plea agreement, a judge has sentenced 31-year-old Samantha Jones to three years' probation and 100 hours of community service.
The Bucks County District Attorney's office says an autopsy found the baby died in April 2018 from a combination of methadone, amphetamine and methamphetamine.
According to an affidavit, Jones told police she'd been too tired to make the baby a bottle when he awoke crying and instead breast fed him. A few hours later, the baby was pale and died at a hospital.
Jones told police she had been prescribed methadone because of a painkiller addiction.
