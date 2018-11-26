PITTSBURGH - Officials say all Pittsburgh police officers will be equipped with body cameras by next year.
More than 500 of the department's 900 officers have the cameras, and 400 more are to be ordered.
The cameras cost about $500 each.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
Our news partners at TribLive.com said the department also plans to test a sensor that activates a camera when an officer pulls a weapon.
TRENDING NOW:
- 2 men suspected of firing gunshots into local homes
- Mexico border checkpoint reopens after migrants from Central America protest
- Police looking for missing teen last seen on Thanksgiving
- VIDEO: Owner of popular South Side coffee shop celebrates 30 years ahead of closing
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Cmdr. Ed Trapp tells TribLive.com the sensor is needed because officers occasionally forget to turn on a body camera during an urgent call.
RELATED HEADLINE: Pennsylvania state troopers begin wearing body cameras
The police officers' union has a pending complaint with the state labor relations board that alleges the city is in violation of the police contract by forcing officers to wear cameras and not allowing them to review footage before being questioned after a serious incident.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}