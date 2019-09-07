Wolf's administration said Friday that about $56 million will go to the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs. The money will also help extend programs designed to help people in addiction treatment find stable housing and to attract treatment professionals by helping repay their education loans.
The state Department of Health received $8.4 million, a grant that is expected to repeat each of the next two years, while Philadelphia received $5.9 million and Allegheny County received $5.2 million.
Wolf's administration says total federal funding for Pennsylvania's opioid response is more than $141 million over the past two years.
TRENDING NOW:
- AB saga takes another turn as wide receiver posts phone conversation on YouTube
- 1 person shot outside of Jeannette High School football game
- SKYLIGHTS 2019: Week 2 high school football scores
- VIDEO: Hurricane Dorian: The story behind the red Jeep abandoned on Myrtle Beach
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}