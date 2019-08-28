The blaze at Greater Bible Way Temple in the Parkside neighborhood was reported shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday.
News helicopter footage showed flames shooting through the steeple and roof as hoses poured water onto the structure from several directions.
Fire commissioner Adam Thiel said arriving crews were told that all occupants had evacuated, but one person, perhaps from an adjacent building, was taken to a hospital; a condition wasn't immediately available.
Thiel said some portions of the building had collapsed internally or into the street, and evacuation of some nearby residences might be needed. There was no immediate word on a possible cause.
