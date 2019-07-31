The Daily Item of Sunbury reported PennDOT expects to have the new procedure in place by the middle of next year.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
It will let motorists use "X'' as a third option to indicate gender.
A PennDOT spokeswoman says the agency is able to make the change on its own and doesn't need authorization from the Republican-controlled Legislature.
Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf says PennDOT made the decision but it's consistent with his opinions about equity and fairness.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man trapped in bed when tree falls onto his house; house now deemed unsafe
- Brawl breaks out between Pirates and Reds
- Pa. lawmakers want to raise the age for tobacco products to 21
- VIDEO: Daughter convinces dad to give away $14 million property to conservation group
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}