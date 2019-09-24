The Senate approved the bill unanimously on Monday, and sent it to the House.
Under the bill, a student who successfully completes a high school course in personal finance will be allowed to apply up to one credit to satisfy social studies, math, business education or family and consumer science requirements for graduation.
The sponsor, Republican Sen. Dan Laughlin of Erie County, says high school courses in personal finance should be encouraged to help young people acquire the knowledge necessary to make wise financial choices as adults.
