The state House of Representatives voted 191-1 on Monday for legislation prohibiting the sale of human milk in Pennsylvania by any entity that isn't licensed by the state Department of Health. The bill goes to the Senate.
The legislation sets standards for screening donors and requires licensed milk banks to follow policies and procedures that are set by professional associations or the law.
That includes keeping records of donor and milk screening and how the milk was processed and stored, as well as having a medical advisory committee of health personnel who are experienced in neonatology, nutrition, infectious diseases, biologics manufacturing and blood or tissue banking.
