Pa. mother accused of killing baby with drug-laced breast milk

Samantha Jones was charged Friday with criminal homicide in the April 2 death of her baby.
The Bucks County District Attorney's office says an autopsy found the baby died from a combination of methadone, amphetamine and methamphetamine.
According to an affidavit, the 30-year-old told police she'd been too tired to make the baby a bottle when he awoke crying and instead breast fed him.
A few hours later, the baby was pale and had bloody mucous coming from his nose. He died at a hospital.
Jones told police that she had been prescribed methadone because of a painkiller addiction.
A message seeking comment from her lawyer wasn't immediately returned Monday.
