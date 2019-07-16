Parx Casino in suburban Philadelphia and Penn National's Hollywood Casino near Hershey launched online gambling portals to patrons statewide as part of a three-day test watched by state regulators.
Nevada, New Jersey and Delaware are the only other states where online casino gambling is legal.
A 2017 Pennsylvania law authorized an aggressive expansion of gambling and allowed the state's casinos to operate a full slate of casino-style gambling on websites and mobile applications for a license fee of $10 million.
The two casinos aren't ready to roll out poker, however.
American Gaming Association figures show Pennsylvania is already the nation's No. 2 state for commercial casino revenue, behind Nevada, at $3.2 billion last year.
