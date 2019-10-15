Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday wrote Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to say his state will continue to welcome those facing persecution and danger, including people that other states won't accept.
Wolf's letter says refugees have long improved communities and that he's dismayed that the United States is "sharply reducing" its commitment to vulnerable families around the world.
Trump, a Republican, last month slashed the number of refugees allowed into the United States and for the first time gave state and local governments the authority to refuse to accept them.
The president's order requires state and local officials to provide public written consent to receive refugees.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pa. youth football coach facing possible fine after blowout win
- First snow of season: It's coming this week to parts of area
- Marine veteran says he was kicked out of local Applebee's
- VIDEO: Local school bus driver arrested on suspicion of DUI, according to school officials
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}