Gov. Wolf signs bill to clarify armed school security options

The bill Wolf signed Tuesday also expands training requirements for armed school officers.
It says schools can hire armed security guards on contract, as long as they meet certain certification standards. It also expands the definition of a school officer to include a county sheriff or deputy sheriff. Wolf's office says schools were already employing both.
In a statement, Wolf says teachers cannot be considered security personnel, and aren't authorized to be armed in schools under any law in Pennsylvania.
Most Democratic lawmakers opposed the bill, saying allowing more guns into school won't solve school shootings.
