Pa. woman accused of raping boy

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    BUFFALO Mills, Pa. - A Pennsylvania woman is accused of raping a boy while her accomplice held him down, WJAC reported.

    Brittany Sheetz, 24, of Buffalo Mills, is charged with rape, incest of a minor, corruption of minors, indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age and selling and furnishing liquor to a minor, the Altoona Mirror reported.

    Police said the victim contacted authorities Jan. 28 and claimed Sheetz had given him alcohol and sexually assaulted him while Derek Edwards, 36, held him down, WJAC reported.

    Sheetz remains at the Bedford County Jail in lieu of a cash bail of $125,000, the Mirror reported. Edwards is also being held at the Bedford County Jail, WJAC reported.

