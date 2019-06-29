The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the affected produce was apparently sold in Massachusetts, Rhode Island Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.
OUTBREAK: 62 people sick with Salmonella linked to papayas. Do not eat papayas from Mexico sold in CT, MA, NJ, NY, PA, or RI. Read CDC’s outbreak notice: https://t.co/aKrh9hWOwE pic.twitter.com/Coc4JJX120— CDC (@CDCgov) June 28, 2019
The CDC says 62 people have fallen ill since January. Most of the illnesses occurred from April onward.
Twenty-three of the people affected have been hospitalized but there have been no reported deaths. The largest numbers of cases is in New York, followed by Connecticut.
The agency also recommends sanitizing places where papayas were stored, such as countertops and refrigerators. Salmonella causes diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps that can last up to a week. Most people recover without treatment.
TRENDING NOW:
- 1 person dead, others hospitalized after crash
- Luis Alvarez, 9/11 first responder who testified before Congress, has died
- 'Fixer Upper' stars Chip and Joanna Gaines donate $1.5M to St. Jude Children's Hospital
- VIDEO: Divers find lost wedding band at bottom of lake, return it to couple married 64 years
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}