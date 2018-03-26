Penn State frat video shows pledges being plied with alcohol

Pennlive.com says testimony Monday in the preliminary hearing for 11 former members of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity focused on deleted video the FBI recovered.
This is the second preliminary hearing for the defendants, required because some charges that were previously dismissed have been refiled and additional charges were added.
The footage shows fraternity brothers handing beers or bottles to pledges, and that continued after pledge Tim Piazza, of Lebanon, New Jersey, appeared to be staggering in the basement.
The hearing will decide if there's enough evidence to send the case to county court for trial.
