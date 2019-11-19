President Eric Barron says almost every county in Pennsylvania has a decline in the number of high school graduates and that those graduates are less likely to go to college.
Related Headlines
To fight those trends, The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Barron told trustees Friday that the university has created a task force to focus on recruiting international students, including from areas such as South America and Africa.
Penn State also is sending admission staff to recruit in growing areas domestically, including California, Florida and Texas.
Barron says, however, the university will keep its commitment to a majority enrollment of Pennsylvania residents.
___
Information from: The Philadelphia Inquirer, http://www.inquirer.com
TRENDING NOW:
- Felony Lane Gang targeting women in the Pittsburgh area
- Minnesota Twins prospect Ryan Costello found dead in New Zealand hotel
- Laughing gas balloons sold outside local concert venue
- VIDEO: Wife of Mr. Rogers sits down to talk Pittsburgher's life ahead of movie release
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}