  • Pennsylvania buck harvest up 10 percent, most in 15 years

    HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania's deer harvest is up.

    The state Game Commission reports a buck harvest totaling 163,750, a 10 percent increase over last season and the biggest in 15 years. The commission says that more than 20 percent of hunters took an antlered deer.

    Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans says in a news release that hunters have been telling him about the trophy bucks they took last season.

    The overall deer harvest was also up 10 percent, to nearly 370,000.

    Bowhunters accounted for about a third of the harvest.

