The decisions to disband Delta Upsilon and Phi Psi at the private liberal arts college in suburban Philadelphia were announced in social media postings the fraternities made late Tuesday night.
Related Headlines
Dozens of student protesters at Swarthmore had occupied the on-campus Phi Psi house during a four-day sit-in, calling for both fraternities to be shut down and the buildings put to other uses. Swarthmore had suspended fraternity activity while it investigated. Its lone sorority wasn't affected.
Earlier this month, two campus publications, The Phoenix and Voices, released internal Phi Psi documents from 2012 to 2016 that they say were anonymously leaked.
TRENDING NOW:
- Health Dept. warning about potential measles exposures in Pittsburgh
- Police: Pa. man took 4-year-old, bound her, stuffed her in trunk
- Italy just named this local pizza the best in the country
- VIDEO: Woman arrested after chase, crash into 2 police vehicles
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}