House Judiciary Chairman Rob Kauffman said Thursday he supports the pair of proposals that are scheduled for votes in his committee on Monday.
One bill would eliminate the criminal statute of limitations for child sexual abuse crimes entirely going forward and give victims of future abuse until age 55 to file lawsuits.
Current state law gives victims until age 30 to pursue criminal charges and until age 50 to sue.
The other proposal would amend the Pennsylvania Constitution to allow a two-year retroactive window for lawsuits over past abuse.
