Pennsylvania prepares to start issuing Real IDs

The state Department of Transportation plans to issue the so-called Real IDs starting Friday.
Those who want one must bring proof of current address, a Social Security card and proof of identity, such as a passport or birth certificate, to a driver license center.
About 170,000 people who got pre-qualified can order theirs online. There are 10 million holders of Pennsylvania driver licenses and ID cards.
The Real IDs cost $30 and meet federal anti-terrorism standards, but are optional and aren't necessary to legally drive. Federal Real ID standards take effect in Pennsylvania in October 2020.
TRENDING NOW:
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}