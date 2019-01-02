Pennsylvania teen dies after injury at ski resort

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A 17-year-old boy has died after an accident at a ski resort in eastern Pennsylvania.
Blue Mountain Resort spokeswoman Tricia Matsko says the boy was injured around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The boy was taken to Palmerton Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Authorities have not said how the boy was injured. The boy's name has not been released.
Carbon County Coroner Robert Miller Jr. says an autopsy will be performed Wednesday.
