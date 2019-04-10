Pentagon IDs 3 Marines killed in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan - The Pentagon has released the identities of three Marines killed in a roadside bombing of an American convoy in Afghanistan on Monday.
They are Cpl. Robert A. Hendriks, 25, of Locust Valley, New York; Sgt. Benjamin S. Hines, 31, of York, Pennsylvania; and Staff Sgt. Christopher K.A. Slutman, 43, of Newark, Delaware.
They were assigned to the 25th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division of the Marine Corps Reserve, based in Fort Devens, Massachusetts.
The U.S. and NATO Resolute Support mission says the bomb hit the convoy near Bagram Airfield, the main U.S. base in Afghanistan. The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack.
TRENDING NOW:
- Baby born in Texas with rare condition, no skin below the neck
- 80-year-old man charged with murder, rape in 1973 Virginia cold case involving 2 local teens
- Police searching for man accused of kidnapping woman, bringing her to Pittsburgh
- VIDEO: Police searching for 2 men after deadly shooting in Larimer
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}