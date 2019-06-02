Police say someone in the crowd at the Roots Picnic at the Mann Music Center mentioned a weapon at about 6:30 p.m., and people began fleeing.
Police said four people had minor injuries and a fifth had a broken leg. They were transported to hospitals. The show continued within an hour, but some who fled decided not to return.
Event sponsor LiveNation said a medical issue triggered the stampede. One of the people providing security, Jamaal Smith, told The Philadelphia Inquirer that a brawl involving five to seven people in front of the stage triggered the panic. Police say no weapon was found and no arrests were made.
