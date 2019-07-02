0 Philadelphia house collapses after truck crash; no injuries reported

PHILADELPHIA - A truck crashed into a house in an east Philadelphia neighborhood Monday morning. The collision caused the building to partially collapse, and it was all caught on camera.

Police said the flatbed truck took down a street sign and then plowed into the two-story row building on the corner in the East Mount Airy neighborhood at about 7:15 a.m.

A short time later, the building collapsed, covering the truck with rubble. Police were investigating. No charges were immediately reported.

Now neighbors are asking for stop signs to be put up at the intersection where it happened.

Sandra Garnett was inside her second-floor bedroom with her 37-year-old disabled son nearby when the truck struck their house.

Deon Garnett was at work when his mom called. He said this is the third crash at his house in 10 years.

"The first one actually knocked down the steel beam in the front. The first one knocked that one down and the second one just like had the steps," Deon told KYW.

Neighbors said they're not surprised and that this intersection has been a problem for years. They want more stop signs.

Even with her home destroyed, Sandra was able to find peace, "I'm still, you know, still trying to wrap my mind around things. But it's gonna be OK. Yeah, nobody got hurt. So thank God for that. "

There were no reported injuries.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the Garnett family.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

CNN/KYW