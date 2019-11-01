Acting Philadelphia Police Commissioner Christine Coulter says Thursday that 29-year-old Maurice Louis has confessed to killing members of his family in a Philadelphia home.
Officers were sent Wednesday to check on Louis' mother and stepfather when they didn't show up for work and were "known to have trouble with a mentally unstable son."
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Louis' 51-year-old mother was found shot by the front door and his stepfather was found by the basement door. A 17-year-old brother and 6-year-old brother were also found shot in the home.
All four victims were pronounced dead at the scene and a weapon was recovered.
It was not immediately clear if Louis has obtained a lawyer.
TRENDING NOW:
- 1 dead, 2 hurt after multi-vehicle crash in Beaver County
- PHOTOS: WPXI viewer Halloween costumes
- Is how we wash our hands and use sanitizer ineffective against fighting the flu?
- VIDEO: 2 South Hills massage parlors caught offering ‘sexual services' to customers
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}