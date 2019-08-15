Thirty-nine-year-old Iain Carberry is charged in Luzerne County with burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct in the early morning break-in Monday at the Wilkes-Barre (WILKS'-behr-ee) office.
Melissa Reed is president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Keystone. She says surveillance images show a man throwing a brick through a window and, coming back an hour later with another brick, and smashing other windows and painting graffiti, including a Bible verse in red.
Planned Parenthood Keystone says in a statement that the act was "aimed to intimidate, threaten and instill fear."
Court documents don't list a defense attorney who could speak for Carberry, and a working phone number for him couldn't be found.
