Police: Pa. woman accused of fatally pushing daughter down stairs

PARKESBURG, Pa. - A Pennsylvania mother is accused of causing her 5-year-old daughter’s death by pushing her down the stairs of her Chester County residence, WTXF reported.
Ciara Robinson was charged with third-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter and related charges for the Oct. 31 death of Amatulah "Amy" McLaughlin, WCAU reported.
Prosecutors said that Robinson intentionally pushed her daughter down a set of stairs and onto a concrete landing. The child suffered fatal head injuries, WTXF reported. Chester County authorities said the incident was the culmination of more than a year of abuse inflicted on the child by her mother, the television station reported.
“No child should have to live like this,” Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan told WCAU on Monday. “No child should have to live like this. Our hearts are broken by the death of an innocent child.”
According to a criminal complaint, paramedics and police were called to Robinson’s home around 9:25 p.m. Wednesday. They found the child unresponsive.
Investigators said Robinson pushed Amy down the stairs after she became angry with the victim and hit her, WCAU reported. She then allegedly called a friend and told her, "I knocked Amy out. ... She won't wake up. ... I am going to jail.”
Robinson also has a 2-year-old son. He did not show any signs of harm and was taken into protective custody by the county, Hogan told WTXF.
