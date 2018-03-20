Police: Pennsylvania woman mauled by coyote, animal possibly rabid

BROOKVILLE, Pa. - Authorities are on the hunt for a possibly rabid coyote that mauled a Pennsylvania woman, leaving her badly wounded and "drenched in blood."
Brookville borough police say a night shift employee of an assisted living community was attacked around midnight Sunday while she was walking in the area. The Courier Express reports the animal attacked her from a nearby bush, biting her numerous times.
TRENDING NOW:
- 'Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller to get out of prison early
- Timeline of snow's return Tuesday into Wednesday
- Maryland school shooting: 3 injured, including shooter, at Great Mills High School
- VIDEO: Researchers Say Bottled Water Contaminated With Plastic Particles
Brookville Police Chief Vince Markle says the woman was "drenched in blood" and required over 20 stitches and a rabies vaccination. He says the woman may also need reconstructive surgery.
Brookville is about 80 miles (about 130 kilometers) northeast of Pittsburgh.
___
Information from: The Courier-Express, http://www.thecourierexpress.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}