Police: Teen boy lit, threw fireworks at Pittsburgh's July Fourth event

Police officers saw the 16-year-old throwing the fireworks Wednesday night. Pennsylvania state law prohibits minors from possessing fireworks and setting them off within 150 feet of any structure.
No injuries were reported in the incident. The teen's name wasn't released, and it wasn't clear whether he was trying to injure people or just frighten them.
The teen was among seven people arrested during the festivities. Four others were charged with disorderly conduct for fighting and two people were involved in a domestic dispute.
TRENDING NOW:
- LIVE UPDATES: Thousands without power; heavy rain, flooding continue to hit area
- SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING issued for parts of multiple counties
- Flooding submerges Millvale in several feet of rushing water
- VIDEO: Teen attacked over MAGA hat
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}