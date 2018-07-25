Police: Teen found in Mexico with man missing again

State police say 16-year-old Amy Yu, of Allentown, and two other girls left VisionQuest in Greene Township, Franklin County, early Monday. Authorities say the girls pose no threat to the public.
Allentown Assistant Chief Gail Struss says his department was advised of Yu's disappearance in case she tries to return to the city.
Federal agents found Yu and 45-year-old Kevin Esterly in Playa del Carmen in March. He remains in Lehigh County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bail on charges including child custody interference and corruption of minors.
