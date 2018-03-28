Rifle team gets thousands in donations after NRA grant nixed

The (Allentown) Morning Call reports that businesses unhappy with the decision by the Stroudsburg Area School Board said $6,750 raised before donations were cut off was being turned over to the district Wednesday for the Stroudsburg High School rifle team.
Meanwhile, a Gofundme campaign started Monday night by State Rep. Maureen Madden, a Monroe County Democrat, had reached $5,190 Wednesday, more than the $4,730 goal, the amount of the NRA grant.
The board voted 6-2 against accepting the NRA grant, which was intended to replace outdated equipment, with members saying they objected to the idea of taking money from the organization.
___
Information from: The Morning Call, http://www.mcall.com
TRENDING NOW:
- Texas girl missing since 2016 found safe in New Mexico
- Woman barricaded inside home surrenders, ending SWAT situation
- You'll soon be able to cruise Pittsburgh's three rivers on a Tiki boat
- VIDEO: Mother arrested after 2 toddlers found dead in car
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}