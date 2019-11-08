Judge Maureen Skerda on Thursday pushed the hearing back to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at the county courthouse in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania.
Skerda acted after Sandusky's defense lawyer and prosecutors filed a joint request. They said they need a little more time to prepare for argument about Sandusky's designation as a sexually violent predator, among other things.
The 75-year-old Sandusky is expected to be the courtroom.
State Superior Court turned down much of Sandusky's appeal in February but determined that mandatory minimum sentences had been misapplied after this 2012 trial, so a new sentencing is needed.
It's not clear whether Sandusky's sentence will change significantly.
