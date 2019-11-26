Twenty-eight-year-old Shawn Christy of McAdoo faces a dozen federal counts as well as charges stemming from alleged crimes in several states while on the run for three months.
Authorities charged Christy with online threats in June 2018 to “put a bullet” in the heads of Trump and Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli and also threats of “lethal force” against police. The Maple Shade, New Jersey native was captured in September 2018.
Christy testified Monday that someone else wrote the threats. Jurors were told to disregard his testimony after he refused to answer questions from the prosecutor, who called Christy his “star witness” in recordings played for jurors last week.
