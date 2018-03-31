Tennessee pastor accused of child molestation arrested in Allegheny County

Media reports say Matthew Dennis Patterson was arrested March 8 by Nashville police in Pennsylvania, where he moved after leaving the Tennessee church last September. Detectives coordinated the arrest with Allegheny County authorities.
BREAKING: Denny Patterson, 45, former long time pastor at Nolensville Road Baptist Church who resigned last year, just returned to Nashville from Pittsburgh on sexual battery indictment charging him with the alleged molestation of children who attended the church. pic.twitter.com/shzdyXIq8C— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 30, 2018
Patterson was extradited to Nashville on Friday.
He served as pastor of Nolensville Road Baptist Church. After his resignation, authorities say church members went to police with complaints about his requests to "engage in strange activities" with children.
According to a police statement, children told adult church members that Patterson had asked them to sit on his face and stomach, sometimes in their underwear.
Patterson has been indicted on eight counts of aggravated sexual battery. Police say each count is linked to a different child.
