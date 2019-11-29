State police in Clearfield say the theft happened shortly before noon Thursday at a Morris Township home.
Police say a 60-year-old Philipsburg woman had the black 2008 Dodge Nitro warming up in the driveway and was “in the process of loading their Thanksgiving meal into the vehicle.”
They say she was going back out to the vehicle and found it was no longer there, but spotted it being driven away.
Police said Thursday night that the vehicle had been recovered and returned to the owner, and a suspect was taken to the Clearfield County jail.
TRENDING NOW:
- Starling Marte on Pirates: ‘I would leave at this point’
- Local theater not allowed to show new Mr. Rogers movie, owner says
- Man, brother shot at by group of teens after catching them burglarizing cars in Pittsburgh
- VIDEO: Franklin Regional Marching Band performs in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}