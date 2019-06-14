Traffic deaths up in 2018 in Pennsylvania

tFigures released Thursday show there were 1,190 traffic deaths in the state last year. That's up nearly 5% from the 1,137 deaths in 2017.
There was a 34% increase in pedestrian deaths and fatal crashes involving senior citizens rose from 124 to 188. Alcohol-related fatal crashes rose from 293 to 331.
PennDOT says fatal crashes involving drivers who were 16 or 17 years of age were at a new low of 26 in 2018.
Officials say the 164 motorcycle fatalities were a 14-year low.
PennDOT says it continues to work to educate motorists and pedestrians about safety.
