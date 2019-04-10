0 Train derailment caught on camera

DICKSON CITY, Pa. - Authorities are looking for the cause of a train derailment outside an eastern Pennsylvania city's municipal building.

Police said the Delaware-Lackawanna Railroad train carrying lumber and sand used for fracking derailed at about noon Tuesday in Dickson City while heading from Scranton to Carbondale.

Ten cars derailed and three tumbled over, while a fourth was tilted.

The train jumped the track as it was passing near a municipal building on Tuesday. Security cameras on the building captured the derailment, which happened right in front of the police department.

Acting police Chief William Bilinski was sitting in his SUV, facing the train tracks, when he thought something was not normal with the flow of the train cars. "I was watching the train across the tracks. I saw one of the cars had a wheel that wasn't on the rail," Bilinski told WNEP. "The rest of the cars behind it, as the train came down, start to build momentum, rocking left to right, until one of those cars got enough momentum and fell right off the tracks."

Huge mounds of sand, crumpled train cars that lost their wheels and a twisted steel rail ripped from the railroad ties all have to be cleaned up by the Delaware-Lackawanna Railroad.

Officials from the Pennsylvania Northeast Regional Railroad Authority told WNEP the train was headed for Carbondale, carrying tons of sand to be dropped off there and then transferred to trucks for fracking in the region.

There's no official word on what may have caused the derailment. Bilinski said no injuries were reported, although officials were concerned that a twisted rail could break free and hurt someone.

A borough clerk said the derailment prevented drivers from reaching the borough building from the main street.

The Associated Press/CNN/WNEP