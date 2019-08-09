A White House official said Thursday the visit to the 386-acre site in Monaca that had been planned for this week before two mass shootings occurred will take place on Tuesday.
The massive Shell Pennsylvania Chemicals plant will convert natural gas liquids into plastic pellets to be used in manufacturing.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Beaver County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
There are currently about 5,000 construction workers on the site.
Shell has said it expects to have about 600 permanent workers at the Ohio River facility, once it's fully built and up and running sometime in the early 2020s.
The plant will be operated by Shell Polymers.
TRENDING NOW:
- Dad charged after 3-year-old daughter drowned in backyard pool
- 3 hospitals, 2 other businesses targeted with bomb threats Thursday night
- Police make arrest in double stabbing at bus stop in downtown Pittsburgh
- VIDEO: Family, friends gather to celebrate Nick Cumer's life
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}