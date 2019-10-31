Two cameras will be deployed, one in the Pennsylvania Turnpike system and one on another Pennsylvania roadway, but for 60 days violators won't be issued warnings or tickets.
There will eventually be 17 cameras deployed in the state.
There were more than 1,800 work zone crashes in Pennsylvania last year, and 23 people died.
The law calls for cameras to record license plates of anyone going more than 11 miles per hour above the limit while workers are present.
Violators will get a written warning the first time, followed by fines of $75 and $150 for subsequent offenses.
