Perdue issues recall for chicken nuggets

Perdue Foods is recalling more than 16,000 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken nuggets.
The recall involves 12-ounce packages of Perdue fun shapes chicken breast nuggets, produced on Jan. 10, 2019, with a "use by" date of March 11, 2019.
The products contain milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product labels.
TRENDING NOW:
- LIVE UPDATES: Wind chill warnings, advisories issued as temperatures drop Tuesday
- LIVE UPDATES: School closings and delays
- 11 things to know about the Arctic blast moving into Pittsburgh area
- VIDEO: 7 tips to keep your pets safe during winter weather
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
These items were shipped largely to retail locations in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states, including Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia.
So far, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions linked to the products.
Consumers are urged to discard the product or return it to the place of purchase.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}