PITTSBURGH - Police are investigating after a person was hit by a train in Station Square.
According to investigators, the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday along West Station Square Drive near the Sheraton Hotel.
The details surrounding what led to the accident are unclear, and police did not provide any information regarding the condition of the victim.
The train company, which will likely be CSX, is also investigating what happened.
